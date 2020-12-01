CoupleGoals: Connie and Shona Ferguson celebrate almost 20 years together

TV bigwigs and power couple, Shona and Connie Ferguson, have just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

The duo shared loved-up pictures celebrating their anniversary. Connie shared a picture of them working out and captioned it: “I have no idea what you were saying here, but the fact that 19 years later you still manage to make me laugh is everything I’ve prayed for and more! Happy Anniversary my skeem! I love you more each day, and thank God for you!”

Shona said: “We are 19. Happy anniversary my love. This life journey is super easy with you by my side. There is nothing we can’t take on together. I love you melaiti.”

Shona gifted himself and his wife new diamond rings for their anniversary and Connie was beyond happy.

“I don’t know what to say! I’m so grateful for you! Thank you my baby! This is a very special gift! Mr. Sho I appreciate you more than you know! I love you and will wear this with pride!”

Fellow celebrities and actors sent their happy anniversary messages to the couple.

