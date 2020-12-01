Somizi ‘finds’ Tito Mboweni – are cooking lessons in the works?

Maybe it is time for that formal invitation from celebrity cook Somizi Mhlongo on his show Dinner at Somizi’s for our Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

If you recall in October 2020, Somizi asked his fans which guest they would like to see on the second season on the 1 Magic cooking show. Mboweni was a name high up on the list, along with media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba.

On the show, Somizi cooks with his guests and afterwards, an interview-style conversation is had over the couch. Mboweni is now infamous for his simplistic or even basic food dishes that have left an eerie presence on people’s timelines on Twitter.

With many people not impressed by the politician’s cooking skills, Somizi seems to have had enough too. He started the hashtag #findingTito so he could teach him how to cook.

He tweeted: “South Africa on a mission. I call it FINDING TITO…. because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention….”

South Africa im on a mission . I call it FINDING TITO…. because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention…. — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 30, 2020





The minister cooked a chicken stew and as the norm, garlic, peppers and tomatoes were the ingredients. Let’s not get started on how dry the chicken looked.

Is this approved? Progress? I think so. After a long day of hard work, I should settle for this. Right? pic.twitter.com/XtgKW5RFp6 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 30, 2020



Just overnight, Somizi said he had found the minister but he hasn’t yet announced if the cooking lesson would happen.



Somizi released his first-ever cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s – I am not a chef and people think the finance minister needs to use it.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

