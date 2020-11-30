Celebs & viral 30.11.2020 11:50 am

‘I wish South Africans knew how much I love them’- Pearl Thusi can’t catch a break

Citizen reporter
‘I wish South Africans knew how much I love them’- Pearl Thusi can’t catch a break

Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Her critics say she is too worried about foreign issues and doesn’t care enough about South African problems.

Actress Pearl Thusi is never far from controversy on social media, particularly with her views on politics or anything related to current affairs. She now wants people to know that despite her views, she loves her country.

The Behind the Story presenter is especially outspoken on American social ills such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and also her anti-xenophobia stance. Her critics have said she’s too worried about foreign issues and doesn’t care enough about South African problems.

In June, she commented on the xenophobic attacks, condemning the killing of foreign nationals living in South Africa.

She tweeted: “Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.” Thusi was attacked by #PutSACitizensFirstNow on Twitter, who were calling on government to evict foreign nationals benefiting from the local economy.

They claimed Thusi was defending “drug dealers” and “criminals” by her stance. This perception by some has stayed with the star and she’s not happy with it.

Tweeting over the weekend, she said: “I wish South Africans knew how much I love them.”


However, tweeps still came for her. There were even some jibes regarding Queen Sono being cancelled after one season.


Others were not here for the xenophobia.



Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

