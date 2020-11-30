‘I wish South Africans knew how much I love them’- Pearl Thusi can’t catch a break

Actress Pearl Thusi is never far from controversy on social media, particularly with her views on politics or anything related to current affairs. She now wants people to know that despite her views, she loves her country.

The Behind the Story presenter is especially outspoken on American social ills such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and also her anti-xenophobia stance. Her critics have said she’s too worried about foreign issues and doesn’t care enough about South African problems.

In June, she commented on the xenophobic attacks, condemning the killing of foreign nationals living in South Africa.

She tweeted: “Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.” Thusi was attacked by #PutSACitizensFirstNow on Twitter, who were calling on government to evict foreign nationals benefiting from the local economy.

They claimed Thusi was defending “drug dealers” and “criminals” by her stance. This perception by some has stayed with the star and she’s not happy with it.

Tweeting over the weekend, she said: “I wish South Africans knew how much I love them.”

I wish South Africans knew how much I love them. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) November 28, 2020





However, tweeps still came for her. There were even some jibes regarding Queen Sono being cancelled after one season.

Uthanda ama Nigerians wena siyakwazi — Mbomvu ???????? Somahhashi (@MluDeGreat) November 28, 2020

When your relationship doesn’t even last one season So you go back to your ex like “i wish you know how much…” pic.twitter.com/gRePTN40qX — NTSHIENG???????? (@Ntshieng_) November 28, 2020

Dnt worry U can keep her n once she uses U to get to where she wants to b she will abandon U Lik she did us. She used to bluetick SAns issues now that her show is canned she knows us ???????????????????????? problem wit pet snakes is they will bit U regardless if U the owner keep her — SA citizen (@CitizenBusi) November 29, 2020



Others were not here for the xenophobia.

Most comments are based on foreigners. Hai South African I like this country but most of yourl are messed up ppl honestly. Foreign ppl are humans as well this hatred is unnecessary cleanse yourself man???? — & blessings_nobusi (@Nobusi_Jiyane) November 29, 2020





I hate how they don’t know it And honestly Pearl,,, you can love them from a distance I think it’s time you accept you belong to the world now and SA was good while it lasted — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) November 28, 2020





Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

