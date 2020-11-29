Why every guy is jealous of AKA right now

Local rapper AKA hangs on tight to his new PlayStation 5 which was gifted to him by his girlfriend Nelli Tembe.

The ‘Supermega’ took to Instagram to thank his “baby” for gifting him with a PS5

He said, ” Thank You baby @nelli_tembe ???????????? .???????????????????? ???????????????????????? … how did you do it??!?! ????????????????????

Many on social media argued that Neli used AKA’s money to buy him the PS5.

Others insisted that she is more than able to buy such an expensive gift for her man.

The Caption was supposed to say.. “My baby Just used my money to get me PS5” ???????? pic.twitter.com/840UJtaZET — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 26, 2020

Even IF she used his money, (MIND THE BIG ASS *IF*) its very thoughtful of her. ????❤Most girls can only give bums nje. Then buy us socks or tie on our birthday???? that time I dont even have a white shirt ???????? neh dai girl is a keeper???? — Phomolo (@phomolo_jay) November 26, 2020

Neli also shared a video of the special moment, Aka unwrapping his surprise gift.

Ine mali le ntombi.. she’s my fighter pic.twitter.com/SRIEp71kyD — @RealRaspy Ndlovu????️‍????????️‍???? (@RealRaspyy) November 26, 2020

Earlier this year The Citizen reported that Aka confirmed that he and baby mama Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane have called it quits after less than a year back together and weeks of confusing reports about the state of their relationship.

The rapper was then see taking a trip to South Korea with his brother and friends after the break-up.

He said, “It was a bit different but you know it was a boys trip and it was all about just re-centering myself for 2020. We have so much coming up this year. I’m just getting myself in the right frame of mind to continue to dominate the radio, the charts and everything else.”

A few months after his break-up the Independent Online reported that the rapper was dating again and he finally revealed his ‘mystery’ girl.

The new PS5 currently retails for R 10 000.

