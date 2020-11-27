Thembi is riding high after Malcolm gifts her a new car

Celebs & viral 27.11.2020 03:01 pm

Citizen reporter
Malcolm gifts Thembi a new car. Picture: Twitter

Popular TikTok internet sensations Thembi Ubisi and Malcolm Wentzel are an employer-employee dynamic we are here for.

Thembi Ubisi who stole the hearts of many South Africas after her employer Malcolm Wentzel shared videos of their banter and relationship online.

Thembi, who has been working for Malcolm for nearly a decade as a helper, shared TikTok videos that went viral early this year. It was different to see what some say was an uncommonly close employee-employer relationship.

Frequently pranking each other and pushing their each other buttons, it has been great viewing for social media users.

Despite their videos sometimes receiving negative reaction, with claims that Malcolm’s interactions with Thembi were racist, he continues to show her love despite the critics.

Posting a picture and a video, Malcolm purchased a Toyota for his favourite person. Thembi was drawn to tears when the car was unveiled.


Twitter quickly shared their congratulations to Thembi.


(Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

