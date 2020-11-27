Thembi is riding high after Malcolm gifts her a new car

Thembi Ubisi who stole the hearts of many South Africas after her employer Malcolm Wentzel shared videos of their banter and relationship online.

Thembi, who has been working for Malcolm for nearly a decade as a helper, shared TikTok videos that went viral early this year. It was different to see what some say was an uncommonly close employee-employer relationship.

Frequently pranking each other and pushing their each other buttons, it has been great viewing for social media users.

Despite their videos sometimes receiving negative reaction, with claims that Malcolm’s interactions with Thembi were racist, he continues to show her love despite the critics.

Posting a picture and a video, Malcolm purchased a Toyota for his favourite person. Thembi was drawn to tears when the car was unveiled.

Congratulations to my #thembi @kikilacoco1 I bought her her 1st car at age most people retire!!! pic.twitter.com/NOxt6lF2oE — Malcolm Wentzel (@WentzelMalcolm) November 27, 2020





Twitter quickly shared their congratulations to Thembi.

Guys no matter how much hate is in the world, Malcolm and Thembi will melt your heart????❤️ https://t.co/cPOb2l5bmG — GivenchyBrian (@BrianBlack3) November 27, 2020

That moment when Thembi cried, I just shed mine as well????@WentzelMalcolm Keep making us proud and I’m behind you all the way✌️???????? pic.twitter.com/KYqLeMefF4 — Tshepo Marutha (@MaruthaTshepo1) November 27, 2020

Thembi’s boss is the boss shame pic.twitter.com/xZbIEnjRKY — Best Selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) November 27, 2020

Congratulations Thembi ???????? pic.twitter.com/kKNYXYSUtx https://t.co/YwTBKVzT1G — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 27, 2020

We can all learn something from Malcolm and Thembi. — Pink Matter ????✨ (@nhlanhlangwaqa) November 27, 2020





(Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

