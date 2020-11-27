Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco weighs in on virginity testing

In a recent post from Nelisiwe Sibiya, who stars as Dr Mbali Mthethwa on the TV series Durban Gen, she shared a scene from the series regarding a forced virginity test.

Sibiya opened up a dialogue with her Instagram post, asking her followers to share their opinions.

She said: “I would honestly like us to engage in conversation about what you see on the video. This is what is playing tonight on @durbangen_etv on @etvonline @18:30 pm.

“What’s your take about this? Be open…. what’s your take about ukuhlulwa [virginity testing] and separately about it being used in this context?

“I just want to see something.”

The post received more than 300 comments and over 50,118 views.

Among the comments was Jacob Zuma’s 25-year-old ex-fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco, who shared her take on forced virginity testing.

Conco said virginity testing should be voluntary and not forced, the same as when one makes a decision to give their virginity to someone they thought was worthy of it, instead of being forced.

“Virginity inspection should be voluntary and not forced. Noma usunika obona ukuthi ulifanele leli Gugu internally you must be willing and ready.”

She highlighted that when a woman said “no” it meant no, and that a woman should only give a man sex when she was ready.

“No ngizothi kancane, no ngeke ngenze lutho no nothing until you ready these men convincing ingane zabantu ababoshwe honestly many women have lost ubuntombi robbed actually and have to live trying to restore what was taken from them. Not sure what’s the story line on @durbangen_etv but elami lithi iba ready iba willing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelisiwe Sibiya (@nelisiwe_faith_sibiya)

According to the South African Human Rights Commission, Section 14 of the Constitution states that “virginity testing violates the right to privacy of the girl-child. A person’s body is private and what a person does or does not do with her body privately within the confines of the law is your own private matter”.

