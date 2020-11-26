Celebs & viral 26.11.2020 02:56 pm

‘We’ve never met’ – Thuli sings from Duduzane’s hymn book over dating rumours

Citizen reporter
‘We’ve never met’ – Thuli sings from Duduzane’s hymn book over dating rumours

Left: Thuli Phongolo. Picture: Instagram. Right: Duduzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's son. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The rumours of their relationship seem to have started on The Popcorn Room’s Instagram page

Actress Thuli Phongolo has made it clear that she does not know Duduzane Zuma personally nor has she met him.

Earlier, during an interview with popular podcasting and YouTube channel Podcast and Chill with Mac G, Zuma said that he had no relationship Phongolo, also saying had never met her.

“She’s a beautiful young lady, I have only heard of her now. She’s doing her thing and all the best with whatever she is doing but I don’t know her, let’s just start there. Point number two, I’ve never met her. The third and obvious point is that I’ll categorically deny it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Duduzane Zuma on practising polygamy ‘We’ll see’

Phongolo also denied the dating rumours and said it could possibly ruin her brand, when asked by a fan if she was dating Zuma. “I don’t know him,” she said simply.

With the two denying the rumours, Zuma said the story did catch him off guard as people close to him were sending screenshots of stories about the rumoured relationship.

The businessman has been married to Shanice Stork since 2015 and the couple has one child together.

After a deep dive into the social media streets, we found that the rumour started on entertainment Instagram page The Popcorn Room.

During her recent trip to Dubai in October, around the same time that Zuma was in the city, a few people thought Thuli’s rumoured new man could be Zuma. The Popcorn Room was a little spicy in their post on their Instagram stories. Doing their own sleuthing, a cropped picture of Thuli with a man in a white shirt was rumoured to be Zuma.

However, the man in the white t-shirt has no tattoos, while Zuma has plenty.

Thuli Phonlogo and Duduzane Zuma deny dating rumours. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight

Courts Ex-Bosasa exec Agrizzi a no-show in court, still in ‘intensive care’

State Capture ANC’s Zizi Kodwa linked to dodgy EOH payments at Zondo commission

Columns Cyril not saviour we hoped for


today in print

Read Today's edition