What you need to know about Mzansi Gay Choir

After impressing Idols SA audiences on Sunday, Mzansi Gay Choir (MGC) made headlines after they performed alongside the top four contestants of the singing competition.

Widely praised for their performances, here are some things you should to know.

Here are a few things you need to know about Mzansi Gay Choir

MGC was founded in 2016

Members included tenors, jazz singers, models and multi-talented artists from around the country. It was founded by popular media personality and make-up artist Thami Dish, during the Feather Awards in 2016. Together with Kelly Khumalo, they held auditions for a one-night only performance with Khumalo. They rest, as they say, is history.

#WhereItAllStarted

#MeetTheParents

On this day 3 years ago the Feather Awards together with Kelly Khumalo held auditions… Posted by The Mzansi Gay Choir on Saturday, October 5, 2019

A capella

The choir consisting of about 12 members knows how to do a capella and sing in complete sync. From Keabetsoe Nkoko, a 25-year-old tenor from Johannesburg who joined the MGC in 2017, to Abongile – a 23-year-old transgender jazz artist – and Jabulani Ishmael Thabedi known as Jabu Gudra, their soulfulness goes in perfect harmony.

Social justice

The choir is very outspoken on the issues affecting the queer community, and they proudly stand for black and social injustice issues. MGC also donate and raise funds with their benefit concerts.

We are black.

Before we express our pride as homosexuals.

The first thing you see is our skin.????✊????❣ Posted by The Mzansi Gay Choir on Thursday, June 4, 2020

They have appeared on ‘Idols SA’ before

Fans of the singing competition probably remember that the choir performed on the Idols SA stage in 2019 and once again pulled off quite a show.

That was fun! ????

Thank you for having us Idols SA.????????

Besi Extra! ???????? Posted by The Mzansi Gay Choir on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Don’t be a drag just be a queen!

But most importantly stay uniquely beautiful ???? Posted by The Mzansi Gay Choir on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Collaborations

Strong on building relationships in the queer community, MGC has performed alongside the likes of Boston Gay Men’s Chorus.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.