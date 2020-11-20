The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has issued a statement around the passing of Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi who died in hospital 19 November 2020.

Her death was confirmed by her manager Thandoxulo Jindela, saying she passed away in the early hours of the morning. She had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Gauteng prior to her untimely passing.

According to reports confirmed by her manager, the musician died of complications from diabetes.

“Mshoza was one of the country’s most exceptional artists. She will be remembered as one of the major prominent musician of her generation

“The nation watched as her star shined brighter and as she rose to greater heights, thus making the news of her passing even more overwhelming”, said the department said in a statement.

Nomasonto has been singing since the age of 10. She played a lead role when her school put on a performance of Sarafina. Between 1995 and 1996, she also joined a choir and became its lead singer. She danced for the legendary Chiskop between 1998 and 1999.

Mshoza will be remembered for the smash hit Kortes during the year 2000 and her debut album Bulldawgz First Lady, which became an iconic record in the country.

The department extended condolences to the music industry, family, friends, and supporters of Mshoza

Mshosza is survived by her two children.

