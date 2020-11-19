Amstel Maboa speaks out on ‘workaholic’ Mshoza’s passing

Former 3Sum member, Amstel Maboa and close friend to late kwaito musician Mshoza has spoken out after the sudden passing of the mother of two.

Amstel and the singer have been for over 20 years.

Speaking to The Citizen, Amstel described her as a “people’s person” and “giver”.

“Mshoza was a hustler, she worked hard for her money and was a true workaholic.”

Amstel also described the self-proclaimed godmother of kwaito as the “unapologetic Michael Jackson of South Africa”.

“What’s even sadder is she was young and had so much planned for her career. I can’t believe she’s gone because she still had so much to offer.”

Known for songs such as Kortes and Ayina Chorus, the often controversial singer was also popular for her plastic surgery and skin bleaching.

“She adored her supporters and had big things planned for them,” said Amstel.

Real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, Mshoza reportedly died in a Johannesburg hospital. She was 37 years old.

“What people don’t know is she was sensitive and caring , she would cry physical tears when she saw people around her suffering and in pain. She always did what she could to help .Mshoza had the heart of an angel.”, added Amstel.

