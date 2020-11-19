Celebs & viral 19.11.2020 12:17 pm

Amstel Maboa speaks out on ‘workaholic’ Mshoza’s passing

Thami Kwazi/Citizen Reporter
Amstel Maboa speaks out on ‘workaholic’ Mshoza’s passing

Former 3Sum member, Amstel speaks out on the passing of friend, Mshoza. Picture: Supplied

Real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, Mshoza reportedly died in a Johannesburg hospital. She was 37 years old.

Former 3Sum member, Amstel Maboa and close friend to late kwaito musician Mshoza has spoken out after the sudden passing of the mother of two.

Amstel and the singer have been for over 20 years.

Speaking to The Citizen, Amstel described her as a “people’s person” and “giver”.

“Mshoza was a hustler, she worked hard for her money and was a true workaholic.”

Amstel also described the self-proclaimed godmother of kwaito as the “unapologetic Michael Jackson of South Africa”.

“What’s even sadder is she was young and had so much planned for her career. I can’t believe she’s gone because she still had so much to offer.”

Known for songs such as Kortes and Ayina Chorus, the often controversial singer was also popular for her plastic surgery and skin bleaching.

“She adored her supporters and had big things planned for them,” said Amstel.

Real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, Mshoza reportedly died in a Johannesburg hospital. She was 37 years old.

“What people don’t know is she was sensitive and caring , she would cry physical tears when she saw people around her suffering and in pain. She always did what she could to help .Mshoza had the heart of an angel.”, added Amstel.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

Read Today's edition