RIPMshoza: Tributes pour in for ‘larger-than-life’ Sonto

The news about the musician, Nomasonto Maswanganyi – better known as Mshoza – passing has left many heartbroken.
Social media posts, hashtagged #RIPMshoza, continue to flood in as fans, family and friends pay tribute to the death of the kwaito star.
Veteran producer Oscar Mlangeni discovered Mshoza at a young age and watched her blossom.
How Mshoza, Sis how, why why why ????????????????????. This is a memory from Hush a show I presented with Zola Hashatsi. The last project we worked on was for Slikouronlife addressing Colourism.
????????????????????
Iyoh 2020….
Sweetest soul ever filled with love. ????️????????️.
Rest in peace sthandwa. pic.twitter.com/58XUgA51uN
— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 19, 2020
South African Music Award nominee Moonchild Sanelly was also amongst those who remembered Mshoza.
In 2019 TimesLive reported that Mshoza gave props to Moonchild for embracing her body the way she had. This was after Moonchild received negative feedback after she posted a semi-nude picture of herself.
#RIPMshoza
What a strong free person u were???? pic.twitter.com/DS8pweRn0Y
— MoonchildSA Moon (@MoonchildSAMoon) November 19, 2020
Comedian Tumi Morake reminisced about the day she and Mshoza shared a shoot together.
#RIPMshoza Feels like a lifetime ago when this shoot happened. Thank you for the music, living unapologetically and for being such a cool person. And standing up for others when you didn’t have to. ???? pic.twitter.com/yMG8zGcuIX
— AndThenMamaSaid ????✊???????????? (@tumi_morake) November 19, 2020
