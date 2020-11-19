BREAKING: Kwaito ‘godmother’ Mshoza has passed away

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, has died.

Details around the death of Mshoza remain unclear, however, a close family friend confirmed to The Citizen that she died due to complications from Covid-19, ex by diabetes complications.

The controversial musician was also known for her skin bleaching, and for hit songs such as Kortes, featuring Mzambiya.

In April, Sunday World revealed that the self-proclaimed godmother of kwaito got married to East Rand businessman Prince Dlamini at a Home Affairs office in Johannesburg, in a lowkey ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. They divorced a few short months later in July.

In June 2019, she has caused outrage on social media after posting a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.

In 2016, The Citizen reported that Maswanganyi took up to 18 pills for her “condition”, though she disputed that they were skin-lightening pills.

In 2018, it was revealed that Mshoza fled from her husband of six months, Thuthukani Mvula. Mshoza said a case for assault had been opened at the Phuthaditjhaba police station after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

