Celebs & viral 19.11.2020 11:02 am

BREAKING: Kwaito ‘godmother’ Mshoza has passed away

Citizen Reporter
Mshoza, the self-proclaimed godmother of Kwaito has died. Picture: Twitter

The controversial musician was for hit songs such as ‘Kortes’, featuring Mzambiya.

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, has died.

Details around the death of Mshoza remain unclear, however, a close family friend confirmed to The Citizen that she died due to complications from Covid-19, ex by diabetes complications.

The controversial musician was also known for her skin bleaching, and for hit songs such as Kortes, featuring Mzambiya.

In April, Sunday World revealed that the self-proclaimed godmother of kwaito got married to East Rand businessman Prince Dlamini at a Home Affairs office in Johannesburg, in a lowkey ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. They divorced a few short months later in July.

In June 2019, she has caused outrage on social media after posting a video claiming to be worth more than R500,000.

In 2016, The Citizen reported that Maswanganyi took up to 18 pills for her “condition”, though she disputed that they were skin-lightening pills.

In 2018, it was revealed that Mshoza fled from her husband of six months, Thuthukani Mvula. Mshoza said a case for assault had been opened at the Phuthaditjhaba police station after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

