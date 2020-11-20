What we know about Emtee’s abuse allegations

Rapper Emtee‘s recent Twitter posts raised alarm from some of his fans and onlookers.

The artist claimed this week that he was being abused by his ex-fiancée, Nicole Kendall Ndevu.

He alleged that during their relationship, his partner had been physically and emotionally abusive and that her mother had done so as well.

In a series of tweets, the rapper shared videos of how victims could protect themselves and that he received some death threats online after sharing the allegations.

What we know about the abuse allegations:

Allegations of drug abuse:

The couple has been together since before his career took off and they have two children together.

Emtee has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past but says he is now sober. He alleged that his former partner was abusive because he was not making enough money and times were tough because he could not perform due to the lockdown.

More allegations have come to light. Some people claimed that his statements of abuse were false, saying his partner was actually trying to save the relationship but Emtee’s “drug abuse” was hampering their lives.

Emtee shut down those suggestions.

What about that? Ion do that shit no more. I released a statement last year. I am sober now and realizing certain things I should’ve been aware of but I was on em things no cap. Let’s do a drug test. If it comes out positive then I’m guilty, if negative I’m on yo ass. https://t.co/kWW9XGL9rQ — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020

‘Pray for Emtee’

There was a top trending hashtag on Twitter on Wednesday after he alleged that he was abused. Many people showed their support for the hip hop star and highlighted that men experienced domestic violence too.

Others, however, discredited his claims due to the prevalence of gender-based violence on women in the country.

If emtee was a female y’all would be shouting GBV rn.#PrayForEmtee — LUYOLO™ (@LuyoloMakosi_) November 18, 2020

#Prayforemtee The reason why majority of men don’t speak up when abused is the fear of being ridiculed ???? if he hit her back he would be canceled by the same people now. Should he take his life before we treat abuse with the sensitivity it deserves? ❤️&????️ — Mapula Milli (@MapulaMokgosang) November 17, 2020

He is a single man

Emtee has made it clear that he is a single man now, after a couple of tweets detailing the alleged abuse. The rapper said he was no longer in a relationship with the mother of his two sons.

Watch me Blossom as a Bachelor — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020





The new album

In the midst of his private life being made public, Emtee is preparing for the release of his new album Logan. It is in conjunction with his highly anticipated single release iThemba.

First single off my most anticipated album Logan named after my son is coming soon and it’s hard. iThemba — LOGAN (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020

Nicole responds

Although she could not be reached for comment, Nicole released a statement on her private Instagram page responding to Emtee’s allegations.

She claimed that Emtee was lying and trying to “tarnish” her character.

Read her full statement below:

