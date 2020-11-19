Celebs & viral 19.11.2020 09:31 am

More heartbreak for Bobby Brown as son dies

Citizen Reporter
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bobby Brown (2nd L) and guests at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Maury Phillips/Getty Images/AFP

The former New Edition frontman has lost his son, Bobby Brown Jr.

According to a CNN report, Bobby Brow, former husband of singer Whitney Houston, has died.

Bobby Brown Jr was found dead in Encino, Los Angeles, on Wednesday, police said in a statement. No foul play was suspected.

Bobby Brown Jr appeared on the family reality show Being Bobby Brown. He was one seven siblings along with his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, to appear on the show. The series only lasted one season and had 11 episodes.

In September, he began his own singing career by launching the single Say Something.

Bobby Brown’s son’s death comes five years after the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina (22) in 2015.

Bobbi Kristina was found to have toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system and was on life support for several months.

Bobby Brown lost his wife, award-winning icon, Whitney Houston, after she was found dead on 11 February 2012, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Her cause of death was “drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use”.

*This is a developing story

