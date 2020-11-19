WATCH: DJ Lamiez Holworthy plays at packed maskless party

As countries the world over enter new lockdowns, South Africans fear they might be in for the same fate ahead of the festive season.

As such, seeing fellow South Africans partake in behaviour that they fear could lead to this fate, is a sore point for many.

One such instance was a recent video posted by DJ Lamiez Holworthy, which was filmed earlier this week at an event in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

The video showed large numbers of people gathered in close proximity, with none of them wearing masks.

The post immediately drew concern from her followers.

“Is this now in 2020? Hey I’m confused. Coz It’s as though we not faced with the possibility of a severe second wave of Coronavirus,” commented Thandi MaNcube on Facebook.

“People are not wearing masks, screaming like nobody’s business,” added Mosala Pale Manoto.

“Are these people suicidal?” asked Mbuks Bahla.

As of 18 November 2020, the number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 757,144.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 November. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/nmtUSrVmZl — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 18, 2020

