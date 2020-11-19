Celebs & viral 19.11.2020 09:54 am

WATCH: DJ Lamiez Holworthy plays at packed maskless party

Citizen reporter
WATCH: DJ Lamiez Holworthy plays at packed maskless party

15 Nov 2020 - DJ Lamiez Holworthy playing at an event in Kuruman in the Northern Cape | Image: Facebook

The video shows large numbers of people gathered in close proximity, with none of them wearing masks.

As countries the world over enter new lockdowns, South Africans fear they might be in for the same fate ahead of the festive season.

As such, seeing fellow South Africans partake in behaviour that they fear could lead to this fate, is a sore point for many.

One such instance was a recent video posted by DJ Lamiez Holworthy, which was filmed earlier this week at an event in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

The video showed large numbers of people gathered in close proximity, with none of them wearing masks.

The post immediately drew concern from her followers.

“Is this now in 2020? Hey I’m confused. Coz It’s as though we not faced with the possibility of a severe second wave of Coronavirus,” commented Thandi MaNcube on Facebook.

“People are not wearing masks, screaming like nobody’s business,” added Mosala Pale Manoto.

“Are these people suicidal?” asked Mbuks Bahla.

As of 18 November 2020, the number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 757,144.

READ NEXT: Sizzling hot sounds to get into the weekend mood curated by Lamiez Holworthy 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

Read Today's edition