‘Playboy’ Katlego Maboe cut from ‘Expresso’ promo

Although he has been out of the spotlight since issuing a statement about the viral video he featured in, South Africans just can’t stop talking about Katlego Maboe.

This time, Maboe found himself trending because television journalist Thinus Ferreira noticed that Maboe had been cropped out of the promotional material for Expresso Morning Show.

SABC 2019/2020 financial report: The SABC quickly redid and redesigned at least one page of its financial report in recent weeks. On page 52, following his scandal headlines, Katlego Maboe has clearly been cropped out from the publicity photo of @SABC3‘s @expressoshow presenters. pic.twitter.com/WrHWZGXq8O — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) November 17, 2020

Additionally, Twitter couldn’t help but make fun of Maboe after images from a 2019 Playboy campaign resurfaced.

While some thought the campaign was new and that Playboy fragrances could not read the room, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela alerted the masses to the fact that it was an old campaign and the promotional images may not have been taken down.

“It’s not photoshopped but the picture is part of a campaign that’s been running since November 2019. Katlego Maboe has been the face of Playboy Signature collection since 2019. These posters have been in stores for just as long,” tweeted Mphela.

But Mphela’s explanation did nothing to quell the jokes and speculation.

Maboe‘s personal life has been making headlines since video footage began doing the rounds on social media in late October showing a visibly embarrassed Maboe admitting to his girlfriend Monique Muller that he had had an affair.

“I demand the f****n truth. So you’re going to tell me, or you’re going to f****n leave as I said. It’s as simple as that. You know where your priorities lie, you f****n decide. Yes I gave you an ultimatum, it’s a shit one. You f****n ruined my life, so now you decide,” Muller told Maboe as she gave him an ultimatum – to tell the truth or never see his child again.

According to his confession, the deed happened once sometime this year at a hotel after a night out.

Muller’s brother also alleged that Maboe had been physically abusive towards her, which resulted in her having to get a protection order against him.

Pending an investigation and based on the outcomes of that investigation, Cardova Productions then announced that Maboe would no longer appear on Expresso Morning Show until further notice.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice,” said Cardova Productions in a statement issued the morning after the video trended.

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously,” added Cardova Productions.

He was later removed from all OUTsurance ads as well.

