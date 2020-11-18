Could Somizi and Mohale be heading for divorce court?

The publication reported that there were allegations of a breakup after accusations of infidelity. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Mohale’s close friends confirmed that the Glam Troupe businessman had been spending more time out and about with friends and was hardly seen with his husband in public.
“Mohale has been hanging out with friends a lot more in Rosebank lately. I don’t know if that would make him a bad husband, but he is doing his own thing a lot lately,”
“He even went to Theo Moyo’s memorial alone, which was weird,” said one of Mohale’s close friends who wished to remain anonymous.
View this post on Instagram
Since 28 September, Somizi has not posted pictures of himself and Mohale. Instead, the star has posted images of himself out with friends.
Despite this, Mohale on Tuesday posted a picture congratulating Somizi on his cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s.
“Hey guys, hubby’s Cook book: Dinner at Somizi’s – I am not a chef is available for preorder TODAY. Please preorder now.”
View this post on Instagram
Somizi was quick to congratulate Mohale, who recently became an ambassador for Mini Cooper Menlyn.
Mohale then responded and thanked his “HubStar'”.
Thank you HubStar. ????❤️???? https://t.co/QI84TdOKZz
— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) November 15, 2020