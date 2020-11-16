SA unites to drag The Kiffness after Malema-Hitler comparison

David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has drawn the ire of many a South African social media user after he tried to compare Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema with Adolf Hitler.

Scott made the comparison in a YouTube video, which was inspired by a similar sentiment shared by the DA in response to the EFF’s protest outside Brackenfell High School following a racist incident at the school.

“The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorizing minorities, South Africa has the red shirts #BrackenfellHigh,” tweeted the DA.

“It’s actually quite scary how similar the parallels are… we can learn from history and make sure history isn’t repeated here in South Africa,” said Scott.

Scott, whose position on many an issue has been known to rub people the wrong way, received many reactions to this latest assertion.

White people are obsessed with being oppressed that they’re starting to draw parallel to huge terrible things they did. I don’t knoww how whites don’t see in most cases they’re the common denominator of kak. — oluwa (@LLeeuw_) November 15, 2020

Bruh for real all The Kiffness did was buy some musical equipment from Takealot Daily Deals, create some dog average parodies and target the Caucasian market. We’re now required to endure his idiocy as a result. — ꧁༒☬ñíकेश☬༒꧂ (@NikeshKooverjee) November 15, 2020

Basically using your platform to spread a biased, false statement which will ignite hatred amongst South Africans once more. Poor taste. — J is for Jason. (@JMOOD__) November 15, 2020

There’s something very racist about this. And I see you’re from cape Town . Makes sense. — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) November 15, 2020

If you really knew what the Nazi did to Jews you wouldn’t be throwing such comparisons for the sake of sounding politically “clever”. You lot didn’t even have the guts to call-out the likes AWB who even copied the swastika for their badges. But wait, you are the AWB. — Itu Tsitsi (@ItuTsitsi) November 16, 2020

The issue is you’re not thinking so mehh. I mean your Cover photo is a picture of some soldiers in the anglo boer war where white people kept each other in consentration camps LITERALLY a repeat of Hitlers clearing the race tirade mnxim yall play too much. — Black Honey Writes. (@Nontsikelelo_Jo) November 15, 2020

I don’t like Malema but this is taking things too far. Malema is NOT a sociopath murderer. It’s disrespectful actually. — Mo (@MohlalaMo) November 15, 2020

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

