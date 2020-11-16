Celebs & viral 16.11.2020 05:46 pm

SA unites to drag The Kiffness after Malema-Hitler comparison

Citizen reporter
16 Nov 2020 - The YouTube thumbnail of a video by David Scott aka The Kiffness "exploring the parallels between Hitler & Malema’s rise to power " | Image: Twitter

According to The Kiffness, ‘it’s actually quite scary how similar the parallels are’.

David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has drawn the ire of many a South African social media user after he tried to compare Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema with Adolf Hitler.

Scott made the comparison in a YouTube video, which was inspired by a similar sentiment shared by the DA in response to the EFF’s protest outside Brackenfell High School following a racist incident at the school.

“The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorizing minorities, South Africa has the red shirts #BrackenfellHigh,” tweeted the DA.

“It’s actually quite scary how similar the parallels are… we can learn from history and make sure history isn’t repeated here in South Africa,” said Scott.

Scott, whose position on many an issue has been known to rub people the wrong way, received many reactions to this latest assertion.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

