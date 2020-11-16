Celebs & viral 16.11.2020 04:05 pm

Minnie slams her baby’s ‘fake’ Instagram account

Sonri Naidoo
Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram, @minniedlamini

The Instagram account already has over 150,000 followers.

Within less than a day of baby Jones arriving, a fake Instagram account in the baby’s name already has more than 150,000 followers.

Celebrity and socialite Minnie Dlamini-Jones slammed the fake account of her newborn.

She posted an Instagram story saying she would not be posting any pictures of her son.

She said: “My child does NOT and will NOT have a social media account until I say so. Please don’t follow fake accounts and I will not be posing any of his images as a result of this.”

Minnie condemns fake Instagram accounts created for her new born baby boy.
Picture: Instagram, @minniedlamini

Dlamini-Jones and her husband, Quinton Jones, welcomed the birth of their baby boy, named Netha Makhosini Jones.

Fans, family and close friends continued to congratulate the new mom and her dad.

Dlamini-Jones named her son after his late uncle, Khosini, who is her brother.

Sowetan had reported that Khosini suffered from a brain aneurysm in 2019, which led to his death after sometime in the hospital.

In September, Minnie officially announced her pregnancy, wishing her husband a happy birthday.

“Couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child,” she said.

Celebrations which followed after the announcement of baby Jones were two baby showers attended by famous faces such as designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee, where was Dlamini rocking a beautiful off-the-shoulder yellow dress designed by Coetzee.

“Baby Jones and I are SPOILT!!! Baby shower number 2 by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive by shower,” she posted

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

ALSO READ: PIC: Minnie Dlamini-Jones welcomes baby boy, reveals his name

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


