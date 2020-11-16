PIC: Minnie Dlamini-Jones welcomes baby boy, reveals his name

TV darling Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband, Quinton, have welcomed their first child.

“Our King has arrived,” announced Minnie on Monday morning.

The couple have named their child Netha Makhosini Jones, with his middle name presumably a tribute to her brother, Khosini Dlamini, who passed on earlier this year.

In September Dlamini-Jones announced she was expecting her first child with her husband. The couple celebrated their third year anniversary with the announcement.

She announced in October that she was taking a break from the silver screen in preparation of the delivery of her first child.

“I’ve had the most amazing journey and I can’t wait to meet my child. See you on TV 2021 I’m out,” she said at the time.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple.

