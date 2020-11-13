Celebs & viral 13.11.2020 04:55 pm

Despite homecoming chaos, Shudu is still a whole mood

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Despite homecoming chaos, Shudu is still a whole mood

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa. Picture: Instagram look

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s fashion looks have been a winner.

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is still relishing the homecoming she is receiving in Limpopo.

Despite criticism of the homecoming and the reported high costs spent by the Limpopo government to give her a top homecoming celebration, she looked absolutely regal.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Miss SA’s Limpopo homecoming causes controversy

Her fashion looks have been a winner, her first look a red and blue print dress was a stunner and her second look, a traditional dress by Phika Designs, was equally as beautiful.


On Saturday, Musiḓa will visit Tsakambilu Daycare Centre at the Kurhuleni Clinic, among her stops.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition