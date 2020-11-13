Despite homecoming chaos, Shudu is still a whole mood

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa is still relishing the homecoming she is receiving in Limpopo.
Despite criticism of the homecoming and the reported high costs spent by the Limpopo government to give her a top homecoming celebration, she looked absolutely regal.
Her fashion looks have been a winner, her first look a red and blue print dress was a stunner and her second look, a traditional dress by Phika Designs, was equally as beautiful.
On Saturday, Musiḓa will visit Tsakambilu Daycare Centre at the Kurhuleni Clinic, among her stops.
