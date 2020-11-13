Chris Brown joins OnlyFans

Celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon of the popular platform OnlyFans, which allows its creators to earn money from their profiles by “locking” their profile pages or posts.

To unlock the profiles and view the content, fans have to opt in to pay a subscription fee, either once-off or on a recurring basis. It has become very popular with adult content creators and porn stars.

This can earn the content creator large sums of money. Recently, a handful of international celebrities have taken full advantage of this platform, with rapper Tyga, Jordyn Woods and Bella Thorne creating OnlyFans accounts. Thorne reportedly made $1 million on her first day.

Recently, R&B superstar Chris Brown jumped onboard, simply posting his OnlyFans account link and his fans went berserk.

Lmao whoever subscribe please screenshot & let me know what he showing. Not trying to waste my money on nothing ???????????????? — Lala (@lalaangela1234) November 12, 2020





Somebody buy it and screenshot it so I can see ???????????? — dessybaby???????? (@yafavv_dess) November 12, 2020

Chris Brown gon charge you hoes $20 a month on OnlyFans just to see him post shit like this twice a week???? pic.twitter.com/xIr8tBxKsP — Sir Charles Major (@THEJulianThomas) November 12, 2020



