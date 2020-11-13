Celebs & viral 13.11.2020 03:20 pm

Chris Brown joins OnlyFans

Citizen reporter
Chris Brown. Picture: Getty Images North America/AFP/File/Jason Merritt

Tyga, Jordyn Woods and Bella Thorne have also joined that platform.

Celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon of the popular platform OnlyFans, which allows its creators to earn money from their profiles by “locking” their profile pages or posts.

To unlock the profiles and view the content, fans have to opt in to pay a subscription fee, either once-off or on a recurring basis. It has become very popular with adult content creators and porn stars.

This can earn the content creator large sums of money. Recently, a handful of international celebrities have taken full advantage of this platform, with rapper Tyga, Jordyn Woods and Bella Thorne creating OnlyFans accounts. Thorne reportedly made $1 million on her first day.

Recently, R&B superstar Chris Brown jumped onboard, simply posting his OnlyFans account link and his fans went berserk.


