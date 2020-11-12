Celebs & viral 12.11.2020 03:07 pm

WATCH: Miss SA’s Limpopo homecoming causes controversy

Kaunda Selisho
WATCH: Miss SA’s Limpopo homecoming causes controversy

12 Nov 2020 - Miss SA 2020 Shudufhazo Musida at Meropa Hotel and Casino during a welcoming and homecoming event hosted by the Limpopo province and Premier Chupu Mathabatha and his Executive Council | Image: Twitter

Limpopo residents lambasted the exercise, saying it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Our new Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has inadvertently found herself at the centre of a controversy after the Limpopo government tweeted posters advertising her homecoming scheduled for Thursday.

Tweeps from Limpopo immediately questioned the local government’s decision to spend money on a homecoming as opposed to the myriad of problems they, as citizens of the province, consider to be more pressing.

“Yourll have no shame, busy chowing taxpayers money for your comrades to eat, while vulnerable ppl are starving without food and province is without water, Sis! #VoetsekANC,” tweeted user @NaiduDamien.

He was not alone as others had some of their own thoughts on the matter.

It wasn’t all negative, however, as many found it endearing that Miss SA took time out of her busy schedule to visit her home province.

Limpopo residents were so excited to see their queen that they almost mobbed the drop-top Mercedes-Benz that she was travelling in.

On Friday, Musiḓa will participate in yet another parade that will see her make her way through the Thohoyandou CBD, Mphephu Drive, the University of Venda and the Vhembe TVET College.

READ NEXT: Where and how to get Miss SA’s signature R190 chiskop

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition