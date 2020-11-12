WATCH: Miss SA’s Limpopo homecoming causes controversy

Our new Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has inadvertently found herself at the centre of a controversy after the Limpopo government tweeted posters advertising her homecoming scheduled for Thursday.

Tweeps from Limpopo immediately questioned the local government’s decision to spend money on a homecoming as opposed to the myriad of problems they, as citizens of the province, consider to be more pressing.

“Yourll have no shame, busy chowing taxpayers money for your comrades to eat, while vulnerable ppl are starving without food and province is without water, Sis! #VoetsekANC,” tweeted user @NaiduDamien.

He was not alone as others had some of their own thoughts on the matter.

It wasn’t all negative, however, as many found it endearing that Miss SA took time out of her busy schedule to visit her home province.

Limpopo residents were so excited to see their queen that they almost mobbed the drop-top Mercedes-Benz that she was travelling in.

I was within ❤️❤️ bathong Ngwana batho o botse ???? pic.twitter.com/FGHwcGdyXS — Precious mapro zungu (@ZunguMapro) November 12, 2020

On Friday, Musiḓa will participate in yet another parade that will see her make her way through the Thohoyandou CBD, Mphephu Drive, the University of Venda and the Vhembe TVET College.

[Pictures] – Premier Chupu Mathabatha and his Executive Council welcoming Miss SA 2020 Shudufhazo Musida at Meropa Hotel and Casino. #MissSA2020 #RiseLimpopoRise #HomeComing pic.twitter.com/8JTbexz1GN — Limpopo Government (@OtpLimpopo) November 12, 2020

