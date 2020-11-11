Celebs & viral 11.11.2020 02:59 pm

Twitter let down again by Mr South Africa 2020 gents

Mr South Africa 2020 top 10 finalists. Picture: Instagram: @RK_Mayekisa

Not this again…

Twitter is not having it with the top 10 finalists of the Mr South Africa (SA) pageant 2020. Just under month after the beautiful and glitzy finale of Miss SA – which crowned Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida – tweeps are not happy with the “standard” of their male counterparts.

If you recall in 2019, there was a similar uproar, with pageant organisers defending their top 20 finalists after some called the list “tragic”.

Social media critics thought the final men picked were not sexy or good looking enough. It seems online critics feel the same with this year’s finalists.


People also noticed that some of the men had tattoos and different hairstyles, flagging the different standards for women in the Miss SA pageant.

