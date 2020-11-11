Twitter let down again by Mr South Africa 2020 gents

Not this again…

Twitter is not having it with the top 10 finalists of the Mr South Africa (SA) pageant 2020. Just under month after the beautiful and glitzy finale of Miss SA – which crowned Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida – tweeps are not happy with the “standard” of their male counterparts.

If you recall in 2019, there was a similar uproar, with pageant organisers defending their top 20 finalists after some called the list “tragic”.

Social media critics thought the final men picked were not sexy or good looking enough. It seems online critics feel the same with this year’s finalists.

Women in the Top 10 of Miss SA vs men in the Top 10 of Mr. SA pic.twitter.com/b16MlTSqwB — Kamala’s Vocal Fry (@THISisLULE) November 11, 2020

lmaoo Mr SA really doesn’t have the same standards as Miss SA.

here is just come as you are, with your big head and all. https://t.co/3w1CU7XO8F — #EndHumanTraffickingInSouthAfrica (@_Bernice___) November 11, 2020

I should have just entered Mr SA because no ways ???? — Agu (@MyBeastovio) November 11, 2020





Those Mr SA shots look like soft-porn audtlition profiles. Every year it gets worse! pic.twitter.com/nPpfqdzAYt — Buu ???? (@Poppyn_M) November 11, 2020

People also noticed that some of the men had tattoos and different hairstyles, flagging the different standards for women in the Miss SA pageant.

I’ll never get over how the requirements for Miss SA include not having Tattoos, children, you only sleep an hour a day, you must not eat meat, you can only breathe between 6-9 and more but the requirements for Mr SA are that you should be a man.???????????????????? WHAT??? — MPHO ???? (@MphoMoalamedi) November 11, 2020

Mr SA also need to be televised ???? so should Miss Plus Size…???? corz most people relate to them… different shapes… sizes… tattoos… piercings… ????not every one is a Victoria’s Secret model mxm pic.twitter.com/oxY8epEsoZ — nafrodite (@nafroditee) November 11, 2020

This is not a sexuality contest. Why is it that a gay can’t contest to become Mr SA? Does being gay stop me from being a man ? I’m confused ???????????????? https://t.co/YsTRJZ6aoN — Khotsofalang???? ???? (@RK_Mayekisa) November 11, 2020

