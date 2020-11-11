Meet SK Khoza’s new girl

The Queen actress Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has shown off his new lady and we might have FOMO.

Sharing an intimate video of the pair all cuddled up in a bathtub with plenty of bubbles, with old school RnB in the back round, the actor was happy to announce his new relationship. He captioned the post: “#KhozaAndHlongwane #CumOnWitItSK.”

His new bae’s name is Mandy, she was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg and currently resides in Johannesburg. She works at a dental surgery. Khoza previously posted a video of them together, singing to some music in a car last week.

View this post on Instagram #KhozaAndHlongwane #CumOnWitItSK A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:43pm PST





In July, SK was involved in a sex scandal after a video surfaced showing the actor partying with naked women. He apologised for his actions at the time, saying he had “embarrassed” his friends, family, colleagues and fans.

“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Khoza, who plays the popular character Shaka on The Queen, had previously been linked with actress Pabee Moganedi earlier this year. Moganedi also made an appearance on the telenovela, playing a not-so-stable Mamiki.

