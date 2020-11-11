Celebs & viral 11.11.2020 09:39 am

Khanyi Mbau addresses repossessed cars issue… sort of

Sonri Naidoo
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: instagramcom/mbaureloaded

Mbau apparently could not keep up with her monthly Mercedes-Benz and Porsche instalments.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to address the bank repossession of her cars by posing on a staircase while a white Toyota Corolla is featured in the background.

Mbau captioned the picture “Who called for an Uber!!!”

 

Who called for an Uber ????!!! @bathu_sa

According to the City Press, Mbau could not keep up with her monthly instalments on a 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG and a 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

The matter was later dealt with at the Johannesburg High Court, where the actress claimed she was only one month in arrears for the Porsche and that she would be up to date soon.

After the Toyota Corolla picture, she also posted a picture of a Rolls-Royce, captioning it “Couldn’t they have parked this instead???”

 

Couldn’t they have parked this instead ???? . See previous post to understand ????

Attempts to reach Mbau for comment went unanswered.

