Is black wealth associated with witchcraft? Jackie Phamotse’s comment divide Twitter

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has made headlines once again, this time over her views on black wealth.

Phamotse weighed in on the death of Zimbabwean socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadaungre. Ginimbi died in a car collision in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday morning. His Rolls-Royce collided with a Honda Fit and a tree, killing three other people.

Numerous videos were shared on the popular socialite’s Instagram showing him attending a friend’s birthday party on Saturday evening. Known for his lavish lifestyle, fancy cars and all-white parties, Ginimbi’s passing took many by surprise. The Herald reported that Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce caught fire, with bodies of the three people travelling with him being burnt beyond recognition.

With many condolences pouring in around Africa and speculation rife over the circumstances leading up to the accident because of videos shared by Ginimbi, before his death, of him drinking champagne in his vehicle.

Phamotse had a different analysis.

She jumped on Instagram Live and spoke about cults, young women using muthi to force men to give them money and the extreme rituals people do to gain wealth or maintain their status of wealth. Some said she was linking Ginimbi’s death with black people “selling their souls” for riches.

“When you trade your soul for money, you are given a time period to enjoy the newfound wealth. However they take away your pure happiness, your death will be horrific. You also are given a vision of your death, wealth rituals require blood,” Phamotse said.

She explained that people think you may have died but those with the “powers” have taken their souls because they have made the “ultimate sacrifice”.

Not Jackie Phamotse using Ginimbi’s deaths to promote her books ???? pic.twitter.com/hDXhHEWSF3 — Woët (@withmy_Wo) November 9, 2020





The BARE: The Blesser’s Game writer said some people gain their wealth using inyoka (a snake) and witchcraft.

“For example when people go to a person uloyiwe inyoka and they have the snake in their houses. Its either they keep it in a locked room or either they keep it in a coffin…these coffins are usually in a back room.”

Phamotse words were top trending on Twitter and people were divided on what she had to say.

Kodwa we all know that #jackiephamotse was spitting out the truth last night… Most Slayers have either slept with a Snake of currently sleeping with one, and also what comes from those expensive Louis Vuitton Kodwa you not a celebrity nor own a high profile business#Bayeke pic.twitter.com/IbOfaSuvgp — Xhosa is ???? ????????™® (@TakaTina1) November 10, 2020





#jackiephamotse

If someone wants to use a snake for wealth its their personal choice,but that shouldn’t disregard the hard work of others…so where can i buy one, im broke pic.twitter.com/w9L3Ehr8sL — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) November 10, 2020

I feel everytime we entertain the idea that black wealth comes from witchcraft,we dismiss how much effort we put into our work and disrespect izinto zesintu. — The Dealer (@AlutaMaqoko) November 10, 2020

This thing of some people insinuating that black people’s wealth is somehow associated with witchcraft and dark forces sacrifices is so ANNOYING, there are people who really work hard if they wanna enjoy their hard work any how they see fit, LET THEM BE #JackiePhamotse #Ginimbi — Kgaogelo Ya Modimo (@RoyaltyKg) November 9, 2020



