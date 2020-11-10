Celebs & viral 10.11.2020 01:37 pm

Is black wealth associated with witchcraft? Jackie Phamotse’s comment divide Twitter

Citizen reporter
Author Jackie Phamotse. Picture: Instagram

Phamotse spoke about cults, young women using muthi to force men to give them money and the extreme rituals people do to gain wealth.

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has made headlines once again, this time over her views on black wealth.

Phamotse weighed in on the death of Zimbabwean socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadaungre. Ginimbi died in a car collision in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday morning. His Rolls-Royce collided with a Honda Fit and a tree, killing three other people.

Numerous videos were shared on the popular socialite’s Instagram showing him attending a friend’s birthday party on Saturday evening. Known for his lavish lifestyle, fancy cars and all-white parties, Ginimbi’s passing took many by surprise. The Herald reported that Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce caught fire, with bodies of the three people travelling with him being burnt beyond recognition.

With many condolences pouring in around Africa and speculation rife over the circumstances leading up to the accident because of videos shared by Ginimbi, before his death, of him drinking champagne in his vehicle.

Phamotse had a different analysis.

She jumped on Instagram Live and spoke about cults, young women using muthi to force men to give them money and the extreme rituals people do to gain wealth or maintain their status of wealth. Some said she was linking Ginimbi’s death with black people “selling their souls” for riches.

“When you trade your soul for money, you are given a time period to enjoy the newfound wealth. However they take away your pure happiness, your death will be horrific. You also are given a vision of your death, wealth rituals require blood,” Phamotse said.

She explained that people think you may have died but those with the “powers” have taken their souls because they have made the “ultimate sacrifice”.


The BARE: The Blesser’s Game writer said some people gain their wealth using inyoka (a snake) and witchcraft.

“For example when people go to a person uloyiwe inyoka and they have the snake in their houses. Its either they keep it in a locked room or either they keep it in a coffin…these coffins are usually in a back room.”

Phamotse words were top trending on Twitter and people were divided on what she had to say.


 


