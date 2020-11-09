‘I am authentic in my way of living’ – Kefilwe Mabote gets candid about her lifestyle

As the public outrage of the Hawks recent arrests and Asset Forfeiture Unit’s assets seizures simmers down, social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote is still feeling the effects of her relationship with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

Sodi has been in the spotlight over the past month for his involvement in the controversial Free State multimillion-rand asbestos audit project case after he was publicly arrested and had most of his assets seized.

Mabote confirmed in October that she was in a “healthy and private” relationship with Sodi for about a year.

Mabote has said the relationship has negatively impacted her business. The businesswoman and author answered several questions from fans over the weekend who wondered how she made her riches. The luxury brand influencer was honest in her approach.

One fan asked her thoughts on the perceptions of women “sleeping their way to the top”.

She responded: “People are always intimated by a beautiful black and successful woman. Perceptions are always one has slept their way to success, which never sits well with me. We work hard to enjoy the fruits of our labour. Personally, my job pays me to enjoy the finer things in life, something I’ve built by myself for close to a decade.”

When asked why she doesn’t post her family or children, Mabote said her Instagram page wa for business purposes not for personal. Adding that her job was to create content, create an experience and “enhance” the gatherings she was part of.

“Remember, I am a digital media influencer. My Instagram feed is not a family album. No honey! If I go too personal. I’ll end up posting my ancestors. I don’t like posting and talking about my children, family and personal life unless special occasions call for it. Birthday, anniversaries and the likes are exceptions. Also, my private life is exactly that, private.”

Even though she enjoyed the jet-setter lifestyle, Mabote said she still had enough time for her family and that she was a devoted mother, sister and daughter.

“I bring both the influence and luxury through strategic brand associations and alignment. I am always on the go.”

Known as Kefi by fans and friends and constantly captured in high-end brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Hermès, Jimmy Choo and much more, it might be surprising that some of these posts were not paid-for content.

“I am authentic in my way of living. I live in a way that’s true to myself! Remember, always have a good split between paid posts and content posts. I’d say 60% of my posts are my personal lifestyle (which is part of my job and brand) and the rest are paid posts. Not all tags are for work! Sometimes I just want to support a brand which I love and that’s fine. I live my truth and brand.”

Mabote concluded that she handled her haters by simply blocking them and that she actually knew who was behind some of the “troll” accounts.

“But ke, we move cos Rakgadi does not have time for keyboard warriors.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

