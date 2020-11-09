Kenya’s Elsa Majimbo wins big at People’s Choice Awards

This year’s E! People’s Choice Awards African Social Star of 2020 award was won by none other than Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo.

Voted for by the public, Elsa received the highest number of votes with Dimma Umeh (Nigeria) coming in second place and in third place, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa).

The 2020 category included other internet sensations such as model Karl Kugelmann, musician Sho Madjozi, actress Thuso Mbedu, Wian van den Berg and Lydia Forson.

At just 19 years old, Majimbo has become one of the biggest comic content creators in the world. The famous dark shade, grey framed glasses and chip-eating videos have increasingly gone viral. Speaking to The Citizen, Elsa said when she first heard of the nomination from E! and how much they loved her content, she couldn’t believe it.

Elsa said winning the award had made her very happy.

Jokingly she said: “For me to win an award it gives representation to who I am speaking too. When I came on the internet with my hair sticking out, I was eating all the time, so unhealthy.” She added that being herself made her content relatable, and that her award meant a great deal to her as a black woman.

View this post on Instagram Everytime someone wants to see me A post shared by Elsa Majimbo (@majimb.o) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:30am PDT



“Being a young black woman it means so much. In normal circumstances a young black woman or black women they just have to fight for space in any field. My content was so well received and my battle was to let my guard down and be happier. I am able to show other black women, dark skin young women, let’s not make the world make us feel like outsiders all the time, just be yourself.”

Being a social star, Elsa has recently been very outspoken on the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

“It is so messed up what is happening, we have all these authoritative figures who are just terrorising people, they just making life so hard for the common man. I don’t think that is okay.”

She says she hadn’t experienced what the people of Nigeria were going through but she had gone through some form of violence.

“I have been bullied, been assaulted. Now someone is facing it on the extreme end, I can’t even imagine. I don’t think I can watch all these things happening. I love speaking about this stuff because they need to be flushed out of the system and they should never be given space or operate even at the most minimal.”

Making big moves in her career, including having a brand partnership for Rihanna’s Fenty shades, has translated into more big brands are knocking at her door. Her next stop was possibly a holiday break in South Africa, after tweeting a few times that she would love to visit the country.

“You guys have fun, it is a bright atmosphere, South Africa summer is the best time. It is so hot and nice, I really want to come for the summer.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live 15 November. The ceremony will air at 4am. The award show will repeat on 16 November on E! DStv Channel 124.

