What we know about Pumeza Matshikiza – Simphiwe Dana’s wife-to-be

Queen of Afro-soul Simphiwe Dana has ‘come out’.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, the artist said: “This me. I’m gay,” adding: “I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m ok with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier.”

I’m marrying her. She’s coming home to me today. We are so happy pic.twitter.com/NuXJf6YnTE — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) November 5, 2020

Posting a selfie of her soon-to-be wife Pumeza Matshikiza, she said: “She’s coming home to me today. We are so happy.”

Everything we know about Pumeza Matshikiza:

She is an international opera singer

Matshikiza is an international opera singer based in Berlin, Germany according to her Instagram profile. She has performed in many countries around Europe. Dana posted a picture of her two weeks ago, praising her work and her big moves in the opera world by playing both Bess and Serena in the opera play Porgy and Bess.

Praising Mathshikiza, Dana said: “Say legend in the making with me! Putting South Africa, Africa, on the map!”

She is a lead star too:

Porgy and Bess is not the first lead opera roles she has played. Her career features starring roles in La Bohème, featuring in concerts that have celebrated Mozart and performing alongside popular opera singer Rolando Villazón.



She is well-travelled

The peaks of being an international opera singer are plenty and travelling around the world is one of them. From Russia, Poland, Iceland and Paris, Mathshikiza has captured many envious tourist pictures.

View this post on Instagram Reykjavík-Iceland???????? A post shared by Pumeza Matshikiza – Soprano (@pumezasoprano) on Feb 4, 2019 at 12:45pm PST



