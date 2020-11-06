WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

The Katlego Maboe saga has recently been the biggest story in the local entertainment scene and this week was no different.

The TV presenter was set to appear in court for allegedly breaching the stipulations of a protection order against him by estranged girlfriend Monique Muller. The court appearance did not take place because the prosecutor first knew about the case on the day of the supposed court appearance.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the prosecutor had asked for the docket. “No date has been set yet for the appearance,” he said.

The turmoil was made public when a video was leaked a few weeks ago showing Maboe confessing to cheating, and subsequently more allegations came into light.

In other headlines, Atandwa Kani got some flack for calling out influencers for shaking their “ass” to attain fame as actors. In a now-deleted tweet he said: “I wish I had known before studying for so long, working for 16 years and making life-altering career choices that all I need to do is shake my ass to be an influencer, celebrity and a household name. F**k it, it’s your life though.”

