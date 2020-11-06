5 thoughts we have on Nikita Murray’s statement

After breaking her silence earlier this week, Nikita Murray – the woman named in the video of media personality Katlego Maboe’s cheating confessional – has raised more questions than answers.

Liquor Law and Business Consultants’ Vincent Bergh, on behalf of Nikita and her husband Matthew Murray, said the allegations made in the video were “wild”.

Maboe, on camera, revealed to his estranged partner Monique Muller the name of the woman he allegedly had an affair with as Nikita. Muller then claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) because of Maboe’s infidelity.

Bergh said Nikita took a medical test to confirm that she had, in fact, not contracted an STI and the claims made were “irresponsible and impossible”.

5 questions we’re all thinking about Nikita Murray’s statement:

1. Why use a liquor license attorney to send your statement?

Liquor Law and Business Consultants offer a wide variety of services that even includes business model development and legal advice. However, Bergh said the couple had not taken the legal route and have dealt with the claims in private.

2. If Nikita tested negative for an STI, then where did the STI come from?

After the video was released, it was assumed that the claims made by Muller of contracting an STI from Maboe must have come from the woman he allegedly had an affair with. However, this assumption was disproved in statement by Bergh: “The claim by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STI as accused by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible…Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease.”

3. Is Nikita denying the affair?

Bergh said their clients were “perturbed” about the “wild allegations” made. The statement says the couple are stronger than before, they are “happily married” and have dealt with the “malicious video in private”. It does not directly deny the affair but says that they have dealt with the matter. Bergh added the couple did not want to be involved any further in this “unfortunate affair”.

4. When will Maboe appear in court? Despite photos of Maboe arriving at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed his court appearance did not occur because the prosecutor was unaware of the case, only finding out about it through media reports. Ntabazalila said no date had been set as yet for his court appearance. Muller obtained a protection order against Maboe in September.

5. Where to from here? As a date for the court appearance is yet to be set, Muller’s highly anticipated interview – likely to detail her relationship with Maboe – is yet to be released. From the sneak peek that viewers have been given, she will also detail the lead-up to her filing a protection order against Maboe.

