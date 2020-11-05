Nikita Murray’s marriage is ‘stronger’ after Katlego Maboe scandal

Nikita Murray the woman named in the now-infamous video of media personality Katlego Maboe confessing to cheating has broken her silence.

In a statement on behalf of herself and husband Matthew, their lawyer Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants said the video was ‘malicious’, TimesLIVE reports.

Over two weeks ago, Maboe on-camera revealed the name of the woman he allegedly had an affair after his estranged partner Monique Muller pushed him to. Muller then claimed she contracted an STD because of Maboe’s infidelity. The Murray’s say they are in shock of the allegations made in the video.

The statement read: “Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease. The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”

Bergh said the couple are dealing with the outcomes of the video, reiterating that they are still in a happy marriage.

“We want to reiterate that our clients are happily married and they have dealt with the effects of this malicious video in private. Their marriage is stronger than before.

“They want to thank all their family and friends and the public who had supported them during these trying times. We trust that you will set the record straight and not harass our clients any further.”

Maboe was set to appear to court Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly breaching a protection order. However, due to mix up of dockets and the prosecutors unaware of the court appearance, there have been further delays.

Muller obtained the protection order in early September in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The Citizen reached out for further comment and is awaiting a response.

