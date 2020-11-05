Celebs & viral 5.11.2020 03:41 pm

Pearl Thusi’s latest booty pic is for all the haters

Sonri Naidoo
Pearl Thusi poses in a bikini. Picture: Twitter

The ‘Queen Sono’ star recently showed off her toned bikini body, along with a message for her haters.

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi recently posted a semi-nude picture of herself wearing a bronze bikini and used the opportunity to address her alleged haters and negative commentators.

She said the image was for all the readers and writers to keep in mind when saying something negative about her.

Almost immediately the post went viral with 100 retweets and 6000 likes.

She also used the image to advertise her Mac X Pearl Thusi Kits which she said were suited to every complexion. In February this year, the Queen Sono star collaborated with global beauty brand MAC Cosmetics.

Thusi is also the first South African actress to collaborate with the globally recognised cosmetic brand, working alongside other MAC brand ambassadors such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Nikki Minaj, Rihanna and Caitlyn Jenner.

The controversial Thusi is known for quickly clapping back on social media.

In an interview with Khanyi Mbau, Thusi was blamed for overshadowing Mbau’s interview after she was perceived to be obtuse about colourism in the media industry and how it benefited her.

Videos of Thusi breaking down in tears during the interview then started trending on Twitter, which she referred to as abuse.

In another instance, All4Women reports that Thusi found herself in a heated debate for condemning the killings of foreign nationals living in South Africa. The actress was attacked by social media star Lerato Pillay, who claimed Thusi was dating a “Nigerian drug dealer”.

