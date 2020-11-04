Mariechan reflects on dating a younger man

Singer and former Jamali band member Mariechan Luiters recently took some time out to reflect on how much pressure she and her partner Manu Worldstar felt at the beginning of their relationship.

The pair, who have been dating for about a year, have a 12-year age gap between them.

”’If I was a bum would you be my Charlie?’ No-one said it would be easy, but it’s worth it… ‘Pressure’ on #Molimo album was written by @manu_worldstar and I, we both felt so much pressure in our relationship early on & wondered why we would put up with it?” wrote Luiters in an Instagram caption.

Earlier this year, Luiters (37) revealed that Manu (25) pursued her quite intensely for some time and though she wasn’t into it at first, he eventually won her over.

No word on when they officially started dating but the pair made their first, official public appearance together at the 2020 Sun Met in Cape Town.

They went on to spend lockdown together and ended up collaborating on some music that made its way on to Manu’s debut album, Molimo.

They first performed the song live last week at the official Molimo launch party held at Workshop55 in Johannesburg.

Molimo is out now, available on all streaming platforms.

