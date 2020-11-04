Celebs & viral 4.11.2020 03:05 pm

Mariechan reflects on dating a younger man

Kaunda Selisho
Mariechan reflects on dating a younger man

Musicians Manu Worldstar and Mariechan. Picture: Instagram

Mariechan and her partner, Manu Worldstar, even penned a song depicting the pressure they faced at the beginning of their relationship.

Singer and former Jamali band member Mariechan Luiters recently took some time out to reflect on how much pressure she and her partner Manu Worldstar felt at the beginning of their relationship.

The pair, who have been dating for about a year, have a 12-year age gap between them.

”’If I was a bum would you be my Charlie?’ No-one said it would be easy, but it’s worth it… ‘Pressure’ on #Molimo album was written by @manu_worldstar and I, we both felt so much pressure in our relationship early on & wondered why we would put up with it?” wrote Luiters in an Instagram caption.

RELATED: Jamali’s Mariechan says she was shunned and shamed after falling pregnant

Earlier this year, Luiters (37) revealed that Manu (25) pursued her quite intensely for some time and though she wasn’t into it at first, he eventually won her over.

No word on when they officially started dating but the pair made their first, official public appearance together at the 2020 Sun Met in Cape Town.

They went on to spend lockdown together and ended up collaborating on some music that made its way on to Manu’s debut album, Molimo.

They first performed the song live last week at the official Molimo launch party held at Workshop55 in Johannesburg.

Molimo is out now, available on all streaming platforms.

READ NEXT: #RelationshipGoals Manu Worldstar and Mariechan are dating

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting ‘outrageous’

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals


today in print

Read Today's edition