Showmax weighs in on Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s new reality show

Following the announcement that Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha would be getting a reality show scheduled to stream on Showmax early next year, South Africans took to social media to express their disapproval.

Babes and Mampintsha’s relationship is known for being less than sunshine and roses in the public eye.

This comes after a recording of an Instagram live broadcast made its rounds last year where the singer could be seen being beaten by Mampintsha.

Local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said it was a bad idea for Showmax to air a reality show of a couple who was implicated in abuse scandals, especially at a time when gender-based violence was so prevalent in SA.

Reaction: Bad idea 1. For Showmax to give a couple embroiled in abuse scandals a show, at a time when GBV outcry is a forefront on social ills, this is in bad taste. 2. This will end whatever little credibility or career Babes Wodumo still had left. Enjoy the cheques! pic.twitter.com/w1YcpxmbwC — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 3, 2020

A number of other Twitter users felt the same way.

Not the same. Kelly hasn’t been charged with anything and the show’s focus wasn’t abt her relationship with Senzo. This couple on the other hand, their toxic relationship has played itself out in public for everyone to see. — ThembalamaShenge (@elihlee) November 3, 2020

showmax is loosing morals,I think we need to cancel subscriptions. they still need to remove kelly Khumalos reality show until Kelly is proven innocent — Real Evidence???????????????????????????????? (@itseviforyou) November 3, 2020

So now we will pay #Showmax subscription to see how Mampintsha moers Babes in real time and she takes him back every time?

Gotcha. https://t.co/ek8CP4T023 — Ace Magalema (@AceMagalema) November 2, 2020

In a statement issued to The Citizen, Showmax said Uthando Lodumo takes on sensitive themes like gender-based violence, and would be topical and appeal to audiences.

The streaming platform added that their airing the show should not be seen as an endorsement of violent behaviour and abuse.

“We do not condone any form of abuse or gender-based violence, but we believe that South Africans need to start talking honestly about these issues and confronting them.

“In the series, we will hear from Babes, Mampintsha, friends, family and professionals as they discuss the past, the present and the future,” added Showmax.

WATCH: Video of Babes Wodumo allegedly being attacked by Mampintsha

The reality show was produced by South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner Thomas Gumede and Safta nominee Lungile Radu through their company, Parental Advisory Productions.

Uthando Lodumo promises to give viewers front-row seat into the couple’s lives as they prepare for the next phase of their relationship.

