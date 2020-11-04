Atandwa Kani walks back ‘shaking ass’ tweet

Actor Atandwa Kani has retracted a tweet calling out the entertainment industry for its “influencer culture” sweeping into acting.

The Black Panther actor is not happy with what he says is the phenomenon of “shaking ass” to attain fame as an actor.

In a now-deleted tweet, he stated: “I wish I had known before studying for so long, working for 16 years and making life-altering career choices that all I need to do is shake my ass to be an influencer, celebrity and a household name. F**k it, its your life though.”

Kani is the son of the legendary director, actor and playwright, John Kani.

His tweet quickly garnered attention, with some saying Kani was minimising the hard work some actors had put in to become successful. He then walked back his original tweet and apologised.

“Okay Okay Okay… I apologise for my last tweet about “Ass shaking”, it was in bad taste, originally INTENDED to be a joke…but I see how insensitive it is. To each their own, in life & career choices. I am truly sorry.. it shall be deleted. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

I, clearly, wasn’t thinking.. We’re all born into different circumstances, some much better than others. I recognize my own privilege in this case. I had no right to ridicule & judge..For that, I am deeply sorry.. it was a moment of stupidity, I own it & I’m also sorry for it???????? — Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) November 3, 2020

Some people thought Kani shouldn’t have apologised because he was telling the “truth”. Contradicting his apology when responding to a follower who said his opinion was correct, he said: “Not according to the court of public opinion… but I should’ve just kept that to myself. I need to rest bafowethu… rest rest.”

But you were telling the truth???? — ZÖ Itumeleng (@koketsomophutin) November 3, 2020

Well this really contradicts your “apology/statement” ???? — thatcoffeebeangirl (@nayso_xo) November 3, 2020

twitter bullied the man into going private ha.a guys ???????? — chile anyway ???????????????? (@lifeofpae) November 3, 2020



