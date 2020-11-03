Duduzane Zuma kills it on the fashion streets

He rose to prominence after 2007 when his father became president of the ANC and, later, the president of South Africa, following which Duduzane was appointed a director of several South African businesses.

Thirty-six-year-old Duduzane has been doing the rounds in the media, pictured with locals and celebrities alike.

Zuma told radio station 702 he believes many South Africans trust him to bring change and that they would vote for him, despite his previous business ties with the Gupta family.

“I think there are a lot (of people) who do trust me,” said Zuma. “I don’t live by media perception and I don’t live by what happens in the social media sphere, even though it’s a powerful tool for business and marketing.”

Although many believe the interest in Duduzane is much ado about nothing, many have taken note of his casual yet classy fashion sense. Whether it’s casual in jeans or designer labels to tailored suits, the public’s attention has been captured.

Here are some times when he caught the public eye with his style.

Casual and chic:

View this post on Instagram ???? #DZ22 A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) on Nov 1, 2020 at 11:16pm PST

2. All Black everything:

3. Classic in jeans and white shirt:

4. Navy for the win:

5. Chic in blue

6. Not afraid to experiment with pink

7. Ready for battle

