Celebs & viral 3.11.2020 12:45 pm

WATCH: Mboro demands his Nandos from ‘Bushiri boy’

Citizen Reporter
WATCH: Mboro demands his Nandos from ‘Bushiri boy’

Pastor Mapaseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng can be seen outside the Pretoria High Court where he prayed with some of his followers, 22 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Mboro has spoken out about allegedly receiving death threats from the ECG leader’s followers.

The beef between Pastor Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is far from over, with Motsoeneng – the Incredible Happenings church leader – now alleging that he was denied service at a Nandos because of Bushiri supporters.

Motsoeneng says this happened after he attended Bushiri’s court appearance on Monday.

“We are not getting our orders, even when we got in here, this Bushiri ‘boy’ did not want to help us. Nandos is not owned by Bushiri. We are not going to suffer by ‘Papa’. I have been sitting here waiting for my order because of ‘Papa’. Bushiri must go home,” Motsoeneng says in the video.

After Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others were taken into police custody in October, Mboro took credit for the arrest, saying he had created an atmosphere that made it possible for Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife to get arrested.

Further criticising Bushiri, Motsoeneng said “false” prophets were on the rise and that “many pastors, fraternities and movements are afraid of Bushiri”.

During Bushiri’s court appearances, Motsoeneng has spoken out about allegedly receiving death threats from the ECG leader’s followers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?

Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays

Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?  

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition