WATCH: Mboro demands his Nandos from ‘Bushiri boy’

The beef between Pastor Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is far from over, with Motsoeneng – the Incredible Happenings church leader – now alleging that he was denied service at a Nandos because of Bushiri supporters.

Motsoeneng says this happened after he attended Bushiri’s court appearance on Monday.

Bushiri Followers Refused To Serve Mboro At Nandos Because He Took Their Bushiri To Court. pic.twitter.com/u2YzoVsS25 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) November 3, 2020

“We are not getting our orders, even when we got in here, this Bushiri ‘boy’ did not want to help us. Nandos is not owned by Bushiri. We are not going to suffer by ‘Papa’. I have been sitting here waiting for my order because of ‘Papa’. Bushiri must go home,” Motsoeneng says in the video.

After Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others were taken into police custody in October, Mboro took credit for the arrest, saying he had created an atmosphere that made it possible for Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife to get arrested.

Further criticising Bushiri, Motsoeneng said “false” prophets were on the rise and that “many pastors, fraternities and movements are afraid of Bushiri”.

During Bushiri’s court appearances, Motsoeneng has spoken out about allegedly receiving death threats from the ECG leader’s followers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.