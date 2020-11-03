NPA dockets bungle delays Katlego Maboe’s court appearance

Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 November for allegedly breaching the stipulations of a protection order against him by estranged girlfriend Monique Muller.

Despite photos of Maboe arriving at the regional court, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his court appearance did not happen because the prosecutor was unaware of the case, only finding about it today in media reports.

Responding to The Citizen he said: “The expected court appearance of Katlego Maboe did not take place this morning. When the prosecutor saw an article about allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance. She was given today’s date for the court appearance.

“This morning the docket was not brought to court as was expected. She has since asked for the docket to peruse it. No date has been set yet for the appearance.”

Muller obtained the protection order in early September in Sea Point, Cape Town. In a sneak preview exclusive interview with GoBinge, Muller said she obtained the protection order but the video about the allegations has yet to be released.

The turmoil of their relationship has been made very public when a video was leaked a few weeks ago showing Maboe confessing to cheating.

Maboe is seen answering questions from Muller who is presumably recording the video in question, he admits to having been unfaithful and identifies the person he cheated with.

Maboe confirmed the contents of the video: “Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings.”

As the clips made the headlines, Cardova Productions, the production company for SABC3 shows such as Express and Afternoon Express announced Maboe would no longer appear on its shows until further notice, pending an investigation and based on the outcomes of that investigation.

OUTsurance also pulled ads showing Maboe, until he deals with his “private situation”.

More allegations have come to light

Recently it has been alleged Maboe had sexual relations with a woman who was a competition winner of Lays advertisement campaign in Ukraine. YOU magazine‘s latest 5 November issue claims a close confidant to Muller claimed Maboe was on the trip as a brand ambassador for Lays.

While watching a soccer match in Kiev, he admitted to Monique he kissed one of the women who won the competition on a dance floor. The report then claims he later had sex with the woman in a hotel room.

BRANDS: Katlego Maboe’s alleged sex dalliance with competition winner could end his career New revelations in You Mag allege— Maboe, as Lay’s Chips ambassador at the time, had sex in a hotel in Kiev with a woman who won competition hosted by the brand#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/U7aZIhjg9o — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 3, 2020

Attempts by The Citizen to obtain comment from Simba were unsuccessful.

