Celebs & viral 3.11.2020 04:50 pm

NPA dockets bungle delays Katlego Maboe’s court appearance

Sandisiwe Mbhele
NPA dockets bungle delays Katlego Maboe’s court appearance

Katlego Maboe. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Mix-up at Maboe’s court appearance as NPA confirms dockets not available and prosecutor not informed.

Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 November for allegedly breaching the stipulations of a protection order against him by estranged girlfriend Monique Muller.

Despite photos of Maboe arriving at the regional court, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his court appearance did not happen because the prosecutor was unaware of the case, only finding about it today in media reports.

Responding to The Citizen he said: “The expected court appearance of Katlego Maboe did not take place this morning. When the prosecutor saw an article about allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance.  She was given today’s date for the court appearance.

“This morning the docket was not brought to court as was expected. She has since asked for the docket to peruse it. No date has been set yet for the appearance.”

Muller obtained the protection order in early September in Sea Point, Cape Town. In a sneak preview exclusive interview with GoBinge, Muller said she obtained the protection order but the video about the allegations has yet to be released.

Katlego Maboe TV presenter, singer and songwriter arrives at the Cape Town Regional Court today. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

 

Katlego Maboe outside the court. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The turmoil of their relationship has been made very public when a video was leaked a few weeks ago showing Maboe confessing to cheating.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Kelly Khumalo’s silence is deafening and Katlego Maboe will be just fine

Maboe is seen answering questions from Muller who is presumably recording the video in question, he admits to having been unfaithful and identifies the person he cheated with.

Maboe confirmed the contents of the video: “Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings.”

As the clips made the headlines, Cardova Productions, the production company for SABC3 shows such as Express and Afternoon Express announced Maboe would no longer appear on its shows until further notice, pending an investigation and based on the outcomes of that investigation.

OUTsurance also pulled ads showing Maboe, until he deals with his “private situation”.

More allegations have come to light

Recently it has been alleged Maboe had sexual relations with a woman who was a competition winner of Lays advertisement campaign in Ukraine. YOU magazine‘s latest 5 November issue claims a close confidant to Muller claimed Maboe was on the trip as a brand ambassador for Lays.

While watching a soccer match in Kiev, he admitted to Monique he kissed one of the women who won the competition on a dance floor. The report then claims he later had sex with the woman in a hotel room.

Attempts by The Citizen to obtain comment from Simba were unsuccessful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals

State Capture Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana denies R100m bribe claim


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition