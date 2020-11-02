Katlego Maboe appears in court tomorrow

Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe is due to appear in court tomorrow, 3 November after allegedly breaking the stipulations of a protection order obtained against him by estranged girlfriend Monique Muller.

Rapport reports that Muller obtained the protection order in early September at Sea Point in Cape Town.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed to the publication both parties were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This comes after the couple’s relationship woes made their way into the public domain when a video showing Maboe confessing to cheating was leaked on social media a few weeks ago.

In the video Maboe can be seen wearing a gown and answering questions from Muller who is presumably recording the video in question.

Maboe then begrudgingly admits to having been unfaithful and identifies the person he cheated with.

After the video made headlines, Maboe took to social media to issue what has been labelled as a “terse” and “cold” statement.

“Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings,” tweeted Maboe.

“As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner,” he added.

He went on to insist he had always and would always stand up against the abuse of women and children, adding he had chosen to deal with the matter privately in an effort to protect and safeguard the child he and Monique share.

“At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.”

Following the media storm about his infidelity, Cardova Productions (the production house responsible for SABC3 shows such as Express and Afternoon Express) announced Maboe would no longer appear on its shows until further notice, pending an investigation and based on the outcomes of that investigation.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice,” said the production house.

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously.”

OUTsurance followed suit, announcing it would not be airing any ads with Maboe.

In a statement to our sister publication All4Women, the insurance provider said: “We are aware of the issue surrounding Katlego Maboe and have engaged with him on this.”

“We want to provide Katlego and his family the time and space to deal with this private situation. In the meantime, we will be removing all advertisements featuring Katlego as soon as practically possible,” said OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar.

Fans of Mabo then launched a petition to get OUTsurance to keep Maboe in its ads. However, the petition has thus far done nothing to sway the insurer’s decision.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

