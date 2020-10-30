Celebs & viral 30.10.2020 12:37 pm

Back again Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki mark first anniversary

Citizen reporter
Media personalities Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala. Picture: Instagram

This is surprising as in July the two were on a brink of a nasty breakup, legal charges were laid with both accusing each other of abuse.

What a turn of events. Media personalities Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have openly shared they are back together and celebrating their one-year anniversary.

This is surprising as in July the two were on the brink of a nasty breakup, legal charges were laid with both accusing each other of abuse. It was reported by Sunday Sun Bala had obtained a protection order against Ndiki who left him with a bleeding gash to his head.

But all seems to be well now and Bala captioned their first anniversary: “Happy one-year wedding anniversary my love. What a journey it has been thus far and I can never replace it or spend it with anyone else in this entire world. You were and still the one for me @moshendiki #Moshe&Phelo1stWeddingAnniversary.”

You could possibly call Bala’s public plea in September to win Ndiki back has worked. Posting “I miss you” messages for all to see and committing to himself he will win back his estranged husband.

READ NEXT: Are Phelo Bala and ex Moshe Ndiki getting back together?


Ndiki, who had been quiet on the attempts by Bala to win him back, has broken his silence.

He posted a short video celebrating their anniversary that included images of them since the start of their relationship on 27 June 2018 to them now. With intimate moments of them in bed, on dinner dates and how they make each other laugh, the video is quite emotive.

Some tweeps are not happy they have been taken on this rollercoaster journey of the artist and actor’s love life.


An image of Phelo on Moshe’s chest was shared on Instagram on Thursday night and people could sense what was unfolding.

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are back together. Photo: Screenshot, Instagram stories







