Nadia Nakai brands South African men as ‘hectic’, even ‘psycho’

Nadia Nakai. Photo: Instagram @BRAGGA

Venting her frustrations on Twitter, the Nadia Naked artist called out narcissistic men, saying they act as if they did nothing wrong and their behaviour is some form of ‘mental illness’.

Nadia Nakai is livid with men. The rapper was sharing the experiences of a friend’s ex-boyfriend abusive behaviour after their break up.

Venting her frustrations on her Twitter timeline, the Nadia Naked  artist started off by calling out narcissistic men, saying they act as if they did nothing wrong and their behaviour is some form of “mental illness”. These type of men even go so far as contacting family members and friends after a breakup.

“More often than not they serious mental abusers as well! Telling you all kinds of shit! Then you wonder why you couldn’t walk away years ago! Honestly, I wish they’d all just drop dead.”


She then said South African men are “hectic”.

Hai, South African me are sooooooo hectic!… My girl was telling me about her ex attacking her and pulling out her braids at a club, even tho they had broken up and he was even there with his current girlfriend! Liiiike Psycho perhaps?”

Nadia said men who find it difficult to move on will go as far as communicating with confidants and “make you feel less human”, adding, “all you want is for them to leave you the F alone!”

Nadia wouldn’t disclose names of the men she was talking about after a fan asked, rather saying many people go through this.

“I’m stressed coz there’s too many people I know that go thru this shit and feel like they need to keep quiet cos of the mental manipulation… not all of us have Gangs to sort people out…”


