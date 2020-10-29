WATCH: Mampintsha proposes to longtime girlfriend Babes Wodumo

In another episode of ‘drink your water’ in the Mzansi celeb scene, musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and longtime partner Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo are engaged.

Mampintsha went down on one knee during a live interview at the Gagasi FM studios in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

In a video shared by DJ Tira, Mampintsha can be seen going down on one knee with a ring, as presenters tell a surprised Babes Wodumo that the proposal is real.

“It’s been years, it’s been a long time,” Mampintsha told his future wife.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media, with a few saying the proposal could be a publicity stunt.

Watch the video below:

Congrats Babes and Mampintsha ???????? pic.twitter.com/Nke6pSUUmQ — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) October 29, 2020

;

The couple made headlines earlier last year after a video in which Babes Wodumo could be seen being beaten, allegedly by her partner Mampintsha.

He had been accused of beating her before.

Also read: WATCH: New Jub Jub reality show follows ‘dangerously in love’ Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

The footage was from a live Instagram video broadcast she was doing with fans overnight.

Although she or someone else allegedly deleted the original video, clips of it circulated, especially on Twitter.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was quick to condemn violence against women on Monday, saying he was “absolutely horrified” by the “senseless act” and encouraged Wodumo to lay charges against Mampintsha, a member of the award-winning Kwaito group Big Nuz.

Babes laid assault charges against Maphumulo in March last year, but later dropped them after the couple reportedly agreed to go for family mediation at organisation Families South Africa (Famsa).

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha will be trending any time from now and whole day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LnxJMvQcoz — GrootSuster (@GrootCstar) October 29, 2020

Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha got engaged. I wanna say something but let me tool & drink water pic.twitter.com/rQUnLa0Mvc — Callie (@CalliePhakathi) October 29, 2020

Hayii…..am drinking water on this one, I think you guys on the comments might need one too!!!! pic.twitter.com/mQhLu5xvL7 — Thato™© (@Thato_Rachidi) October 29, 2020

I hope the masters of stunts @MampintshaNuz and @BABESWODUMO are playing another USB stunt. — Bambo Mbonani ???? (@BamboINTL) October 29, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.