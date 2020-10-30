How Jacaranda FM raised almost R4 million in less than a week for Free State farmers

Listeners on Martin’s Bester’s Jacaranda FM morning show came together to help fellow Mzansi farming communities in the Free State who have lost their property due to devastating veld fires.

Jacaranda FM listeners responded generously with support for farming communities in the Free State who have been affected by the fires. At least 100 000 hectares of grazing, crops and farm infrastructure have been destroyed in the past week.

Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha appealed to Jacaranda FM listeners to support a convoy of trucks loaded with feed for cattle and livestock that could be brought to safety, as well as veterinary medical supplies to treat burnt animals.

Initially nine trucks were scheduled to leave for the Free State on Sunday, 25 October but thanks to the support of Jacaranda FM listeners more than 50 truckloads of assistance reached the area.

Botha is putting together a final relief convoy to the Free State on 14 November 2020 and all funds donated will go towards this mission of hope and assistance. So far, donations for this mission of hope and vital assistance have reached a total of R3.6-million.

Source : Martin Bester