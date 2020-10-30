Celebs & viral 30.10.2020 10:33 am

How Jacaranda FM raised almost R4 million in less than a week for Free State farmers

Citizen Reporter
How Jacaranda FM raised almost R4 million in less than a week for Free State farmers

Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha is leading the relief efforts. Source: Breakfast with Martin Bester

Jacarnda FM listeners have already donated R3.6 million to assist Free State Farmers after devastating fires.

         

Listeners on Martin’s Bester’s Jacaranda FM morning show came together to help fellow Mzansi farming communities in the Free State who have lost their property due to devastating veld fires.

Jacaranda FM listeners responded generously with support for farming communities in the Free State who have been affected by the fires. At least 100 000 hectares of grazing, crops and farm infrastructure have been destroyed in the past week.

Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha appealed to Jacaranda FM listeners to support a convoy of trucks loaded with feed for cattle and livestock that could be brought to safety, as well as veterinary medical supplies to treat burnt animals.

Initially nine trucks were scheduled to leave for the Free State on Sunday, 25 October but thanks to the support of Jacaranda FM listeners more than 50 truckloads of assistance reached the area.

Botha is putting together a final relief convoy to the Free State on 14 November 2020 and all funds donated will go towards this mission of hope and assistance. So far, donations for this mission of hope and vital assistance have reached a total of R3.6-million.

Source : Martin Bester

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition