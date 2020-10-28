Celebs & viral 28.10.2020 02:42 pm

IN PICS: Kelly Khumlo’s best looks of all time

Thami Kwazi
Kelly Khumalo and Somizi Image : Nigel Siibanda

The ‘Empini’ hit maker has always been a step ahead in the fashion game, with a stunning figure to match that can carry off almost any outfit.

Amid the turmoil surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa case, where five suspects appeared in court this week, singer Kelly Khumalo still manages to maintain her style game and look chic and stylish.

Khumalo recently made headlines when her single from the latest album Tvoa: The Voice of Africa, went gold before the release of the full album.

She’s also the owner of a gin brand called Controversy, a tongue-in-cheek play on words for Khumalo, because that’s what people like to associate her with.

Here are some of her best fashion looks:

Blessed Bi*** Chronicles #TVOA???? #LifeWithKellyKhumalo #DaToBeUntamed #EMPINI⚔️ #ESPHAMBANWENI ⛪️

