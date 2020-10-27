Twitter erupts as Kelly Khumalo’s name is mentioned in leaked court documents

The Senzo Meyiwa case was back in the spotlight this week after Police Minister Bheki Cele said police had arrested five suspects in the murder case. However, leaked documents on social media suggest police are investigating Kelly Khumalo’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death.

Kelly’s name dropped in the leaked document was a mistake by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but this did not deter Twitter from commenting.

Controversial poet and artist Ntiski Mazwai was one of the first to comment on the appearance of the five suspects i the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Mazwai wondered why is Kelly’s name is always at the centre: “Am I the only one who finds it odd that ONLY Kelly Khumalo is catching heat…When there were so many of them in the house?”

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Kelly has been adamant she had nothing to do with his killing despite reports of links to the suspects.

The police want cellphone records of the singer to confirm whether she communicated with one of the accused on the day of the shooting.

Twitter was abuzz with the latest developments, some tweeps suggested that because Kelly’s name may be linked to the crime, her reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, should be boycotted or pulled off the air until the legal proceedings are complete.

Others suggested the star musician may be unbothered by the latest information.

In May this year, Kelly spoke out demanding justice for Senzo: “The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It’s been six years. I have become a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired.

“I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking. Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written to the department of police. No one is bothering to answer me to even say, ‘Kelly, we are doing something about this.’ It’s easy for them to shut up because they don’t have to live a day in my shoes. I have a country that hates me. I have a country that swears at me every day.”

