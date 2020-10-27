‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ season 2 may be in the balance

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s first season of the successful cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s was a wrap in September, but the shooting of season two are reportedly bumpy.

Allegations were made in September by Hastings Moeng that the idea for the show was his since 2014. Moeng produced documents and emails claiming he then proposed Dinner at Somizi’s to the star of the show, the production’s company BarLeader Group CEO and produce, Legend Manqele.

The show’s producer supposedly received an email from Moeng dated September 2016 detailing how the show should work and the summary of the show.

READ NEXT: ‘Dinner at Somizi’s to continue despite intellectual property rights allegations

Since the revelation, legal processes have been instituted by Moeng, but his interdict to stop airing the show failed. At the time, Multichoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga said they contacted Moeng to resolve the matter internally.

Somizi has hinted they are looking for new celebrity guests for the new season. Sowetan LIVE reported on Monday that Moeng’s lawyers served Mhlongo, producer Manqele and MultiChoice with separate letters of demand which threaten the show’s second season.

Speaking to The Citizen, Maaga said: “When commissioning content, MultiChoice obtains undertakings that all intellectual property rights have been cleared. We have engaged with those involved in this matter and, where applicable, their legal representatives. We shall not discuss this matter further in the media.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.