‘I will forever respect him for being a great father’ – Monique Muller

Monique Muller is telling all, more so than the explosive two-part video posted where her partner, media personality Katelgo Maboe, confessed to cheating.

In the video, Maboe also reveals the woman he had the affair with while Muller alleges he gave her an STD impacting her ability to have more children.

In an interview to be released, Muller had a sit-down interview with Go Binge where she details the beginning of their relationship and where it all went wrong. In the short one-minute clip, Muller says Maboe at the start of their relationship said he felt “smothered” because in the first six months he was staying at her place. She then says things spiralled out control.

Alleging a physical attack happened and she has sought a protection order.

Expresso Morning Show production company Cardova said its decision to pull Maboe off the air was due to serious domestic violence allegations levelled against him.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice.

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously,” Cardova said in a statement on Friday.

Despite it all, Muller says in the interview: “But, he’s a f***king great father. Like he’s a great dad to our son, I will forever respect him for that. ”

Maboe who is also an ambassador for OUTsurance has had his career reach a stumbling block. Both organisations have decided to pull him off the air until he deals with his personal life.

