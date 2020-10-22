23 years later and Unathi has had it with MTN

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has called out service provider MTN for their “incompetence”.

In an Instagram live post on Wednesday, she revealed that the network provider had suspended her account two weeks ago and that she did not know why this happened.

“Your staff acknowledges that my contract is for R2,499 per month yet you have been deducting over R5,100 into my account. Your staff also acknowledges that they do not know why my account has been suspended.”

The musician then explains that a manager is aware of this problem, but does not know when this matter will be resolved. Nkayi further states in September, MTN deducted R11,000 from her account and didn’t have the time to query this latest issue.

A loyal customer since 1997, the suspension come as a surprise, and she is wondering when will be the last straw for her.

“On top of the fact that you are taking double the money you supposed to, which is a breach of contract. Two personnel, two managers can see the mistake you (MTN) have done on your system yet they still can’t un-suspend my account.”

Unathi said because of the “incompetence” of the network provider, loved ones have struggled to get hold of since her number is suspended. She only found out this week that her uncle had passed away a week before.

MTN responded by sending their condolences on the passing of her uncle, adding that the matter is under investigation and the suspension of her phone line has been removed.

The service provider said they would contact Unathi telephonically to resolve the matter.

